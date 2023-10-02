ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribute to late Theresa Kufuor

Headlines All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribute to late Theresa Kufuor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed that all Ghana flags across the country and at the country’s diplomatic missions fly at half-mast until Sunday, October 8.

This is an act to pay tribute to the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

The wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as reported by Modernghana News passed away on Sunday, October 1.

“On the instructions of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all flags across the nation and at Ghana's diplomatic missions shall fly at half-mast from Monday, October 2nd 2023 to Sunday, October 8th 2023.

“This is in tribute to former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, who passed away on the 1st of October 2023,” parts of the release from the Ministry of Information said on Monday, October 2.

On behalf of the Ghanaian people, government has extended “heartfelt condolences to President J.A. Kufuor and the family as we collectively mourn the loss of a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of many.”

The release signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Mrs. Kufuor lived a life of compassion, unwavering dedication, and selfless service to the people of Ghana.

Below is a copy of the release:

102202382053-uypctgfsrm-dc1067b4-799f-4cbe-ba2c-44034583b052

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribute to late Theresa Kufuor All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribut...

2 hours ago

Prince Kamal Gumahright Summon Ken Agyapong over his tribal outburst - Prince Kamal Gumah urges NPP lead...

2 hours ago

We stand with you in this moment of sorrow – NPP consoles Kufuor after passing of wife We stand with you in this moment of sorrow – NPP consoles Kufuor after passing o...

2 hours ago

I will miss you a lot – Akufo-Addo mourns late Theresa Kufuor ‘I will miss you a lot’ – Akufo-Addo mourns late Theresa Kufuor

2 hours ago

I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – Ken Agyapong I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – K...

2 hours ago

May Mama Theresas beautiful soul rest in perfect peace – Bawumia mourns late Kufuor's wife ‘May Mama Theresa’s beautiful soul rest in perfect peace’ – Bawumia mourns late ...

2 hours ago

VR: Tipper truck loaded with sand fails break, ran into 10 other vehicles in Ho V/R: Tipper truck loaded with sand fails break, ran into 10 other vehicles in Ho

2 hours ago

Mahama Ayariga threatens to drag BoG Governor, deputies to OSP over new head office Mahama Ayariga threatens to drag BoG Governor, deputies to OSP over new head off...

2 hours ago

Abossey Okai Spare Part dealers threaten demo against VAT compliance policy Abossey Okai Spare Part dealers threaten demo against VAT compliance policy

Just in....
body-container-line