All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribute to late Theresa Kufuor

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed that all Ghana flags across the country and at the country’s diplomatic missions fly at half-mast until Sunday, October 8.

This is an act to pay tribute to the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

The wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor as reported by Modernghana News passed away on Sunday, October 1.

“On the instructions of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all flags across the nation and at Ghana's diplomatic missions shall fly at half-mast from Monday, October 2nd 2023 to Sunday, October 8th 2023.

“This is in tribute to former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, who passed away on the 1st of October 2023,” parts of the release from the Ministry of Information said on Monday, October 2.

On behalf of the Ghanaian people, government has extended “heartfelt condolences to President J.A. Kufuor and the family as we collectively mourn the loss of a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of many.”

The release signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Mrs. Kufuor lived a life of compassion, unwavering dedication, and selfless service to the people of Ghana.

