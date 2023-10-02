ModernGhana logo
‘I will miss you a lot’ – Akufo-Addo mourns late Theresa Kufuor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor after the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

The former First Lady of the Republic passed away on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 88.

In a statement today, President Akufo-Addo described the late Theresa Kufuor as a woman who bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God.

According to him, he has no doubt he will miss the former First Lady dearly.

“I knew several members of her family, especially her celebrated brother, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know her too. Her warmth, kindness, and grace were exceptional.

“My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I will miss her a lot. We extend our deepest condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and members of their family on their irreplaceable loss,” parts of the statement from President Akufo-Addo said.

It continued, “We wish her a peaceful place of abode in the Bosom of the Almighty, as she deserves, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

