Asogli State champions Women in Leadership, Education and Development

The Women's Day programme in this year's Te Zã presents an opportunity to recognise and honour women's contributions to society and promote gender equality. It is a day to celebrate women's accomplishments in various fields, with special focus on leadership, education and development on the theme Gender, Leadership, Education and Development; rethinking gender roles in Leadership, Education and Development in Ghana (LED) at the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences on Tuesday 3rd October.

Societies all over celebrate the effort of women, curb their challenges and foster gender equitable society where the contributions of women are well recognized. The history of Asogli cannot be written without the effort of women. Hence, the day serves as a reminder of the progress made towards gender equality while acknowledging the existing challenges.

As a public programme, participants from the various tertiary institutions within Asogli: University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Nursing Training College, School of Hygiene, Ho Technical University have all shown interest. EPC Mawuko Girls’ School, OLA Girls’ SHS, Mawuli School, Wallahs Academy SHS, Sonrise Christian High School are few of the Second Circle Institutions that have also shown interest, with interested groups expressing their readiness to partner Asogli State in this regard.

Mama Bobi III, one of the queen mothers of Asogli, sees the programme as an avenue to assemble women, both achievers and underachievers to chart a course of women’s day that will celebrate and empower women to become changers of status quo and positive role models.

The day will bring accomplished women who have made difference in their respective fields and will provide an opportunity to recognise their contributions. The Women’s Day programme will provide a platform for women to voice their concerns, share their experiences and also help raise awareness about women's rights, challenge gender stereotypes, and inspire women and girls to achieve their full potential. It will be a time to honour the accomplishments of women in Asogli and beyond, celebrate their resilience, and acknowledge the challenges they face.

While significant strides have been made in advancing women's rights, numerous challenges remain. Women continue to face gender-based discrimination, violence, unequal pay, limited access to education and healthcare, underrepresentation in leadership roles, and other systemic barriers. The programme will be a reminder of the progress towards gender equality and the work that still needs to be done to achieve a more inclusive and equitable society. It is a call to action from Asogli State for individuals, organisations, and governments to work towards creating a society where women have equal opportunities and can live their lives to the fullest potential.