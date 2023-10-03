ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejisu Goodnews Center Assemblies Of God donates to Kumasi Prisons

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Social News Ejisu Goodnews Center Assemblies Of God donates to Kumasi Prisons
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ejisu Goodnews Center Assemblies of God on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 donated items worth GH25,000 to the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons in Kumasi.

The items were made up of bags of rice, boxes of bottled water, toiletries, oil, etc to support the upkeep of the inmates.

Making the donations, the Head pastor of the church Rev. Augustine Acheampong said the church has recognized the need to support vulnerable groups like prisoners knowing the very challenges inmates go through due to the recent economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said as a faith-based organisation, they take inspiration from the teachings of Christ which admonishes Christians to show love to the sick, orphans, and those in prison.

Rev. Acheampong intimated it is the responsibility of the church as a compassionate ministry to be human centered by making human beings the project by supporting one another especially the less privileged in society.

He reminded the general public not to see inmates in prison as society outcasts but rather as those who need Christ while undergoing their reformation processes and contributing meaningfully towards the socio-economic development of the country.

The Head pastor of the Goodnews Center Assemblies of God further charges other churches to regularly visit prisons and children's homes to show love to them.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Regional Commander of Prisons and inmates of the prison, Chief Supt Stella Ama Catherine, Regional Chaplain thanked the church for the gesture and pledged that the items would be put to judicious use to enhance the living conditions of the inmates.

She appealed to individuals, churches and organisations to emulate the example of the church and to donate generously at all times to support the inmates.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ken Agyapong should offer alternative policies rather than insults - Political Scientist Ken Agyapong should offer alternative policies rather than insults - Political S...

4 hours ago

Police outline measures for OccupyBoG demo on Tuesday Police outline measures for #OccupyBoG demo on Tuesday

4 hours ago

Fixing The Country Movement notifies Police of intention to stage protest over airbus scandal #Fixing The Country Movement notifies Police of intention to stage protest over ...

4 hours ago

EC introduces online payment portal for lost voter ID card replacement exercise EC introduces online payment portal for lost voter ID card replacement exercise

4 hours ago

Limited voter registration exercise wont be extended – EC insists Limited voter registration exercise won’t be extended – EC insists

4 hours ago

Be patient with Gods promises – Christians told Be patient with God’s promises – Christians told

4 hours ago

Economic hardship increasing mental health problems Economic hardship increasing mental health problems

4 hours ago

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsuleft and Kennedy Agyapong I’m truthful, pragmatic and real; I don’t do tribal politics – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu...

4 hours ago

Electoral Commissioners NPP-packed EC has failed neutrality test, cheating us through voter suppression ...

4 hours ago

Barbaric onslaught from jihadists, terrorists shouldn't be justification for coups – Afenyo-Markin Barbaric onslaught from jihadists, terrorists shouldn't be justification for cou...

Just in....
body-container-line