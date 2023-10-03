Ejisu Goodnews Center Assemblies Of God donates to Kumasi Prisons

The Ejisu Goodnews Center Assemblies of God on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 donated items worth GH25,000 to the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons in Kumasi.

The items were made up of bags of rice, boxes of bottled water, toiletries, oil, etc to support the upkeep of the inmates.

Making the donations, the Head pastor of the church Rev. Augustine Acheampong said the church has recognized the need to support vulnerable groups like prisoners knowing the very challenges inmates go through due to the recent economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said as a faith-based organisation, they take inspiration from the teachings of Christ which admonishes Christians to show love to the sick, orphans, and those in prison.

Rev. Acheampong intimated it is the responsibility of the church as a compassionate ministry to be human centered by making human beings the project by supporting one another especially the less privileged in society.

He reminded the general public not to see inmates in prison as society outcasts but rather as those who need Christ while undergoing their reformation processes and contributing meaningfully towards the socio-economic development of the country.

The Head pastor of the Goodnews Center Assemblies of God further charges other churches to regularly visit prisons and children's homes to show love to them.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Regional Commander of Prisons and inmates of the prison, Chief Supt Stella Ama Catherine, Regional Chaplain thanked the church for the gesture and pledged that the items would be put to judicious use to enhance the living conditions of the inmates.

She appealed to individuals, churches and organisations to emulate the example of the church and to donate generously at all times to support the inmates.