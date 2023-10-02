Be bold to expose people defiling your children — Parents told

02.10.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Adolescent Foundation Madam Gifty Amissah has admonished parents in the country especially women to muster courage and report people caught abusing their children in their communities.

Madam Gifty Amiisah noted that the silence of parents to report such issues, especially about their female child was having a negative impact on their wards.

Speaking to Sompa News, Madam Gifty Amissah who is also a Midwife by profession stated that such unfortunate incident has become the order of the day to the extent that some women are failing to expose such people who are sometimes members of their families.

Madam Gifty Amiissah noted that the victims also refuse to report their abusers to the right authorities.

According to her, the issue could still be handled while at the same time protecting their privacy.

She exclaimed, “the rate at which some of these innocent girls are defiled and abused was completely getting out of hand. Some of the mothers are at fault since they are failing to report their children's abusers. They are failing to report because they want to keep their marriages which is wrong. Parents must be concerned with the future of their wards no matter the background of the perpetrators."

Madam Gifty Amissah further pleaded to the leaders in the communities to stop settling matters of rape and other forms of abuse.

Madam Gifty Amissah, the Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Adolescent Foundation based in the Efiduase in the Ashanti Region stressed that through her advocacy, some young girls are empowered with the knowledge to resist advances of rape or defilement and report such incidents in case they fall victim.