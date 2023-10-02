ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.10.2023 Social News

Be bold to expose people defiling your children — Parents told

By Asante Yeboah Benedict II Contributor
Be bold to expose people defiling your children — Parents told
02.10.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Adolescent Foundation Madam Gifty Amissah has admonished parents in the country especially women to muster courage and report people caught abusing their children in their communities.

Madam Gifty Amiisah noted that the silence of parents to report such issues, especially about their female child was having a negative impact on their wards.

Speaking to Sompa News, Madam Gifty Amissah who is also a Midwife by profession stated that such unfortunate incident has become the order of the day to the extent that some women are failing to expose such people who are sometimes members of their families.

Madam Gifty Amiissah noted that the victims also refuse to report their abusers to the right authorities.

According to her, the issue could still be handled while at the same time protecting their privacy.

She exclaimed, “the rate at which some of these innocent girls are defiled and abused was completely getting out of hand. Some of the mothers are at fault since they are failing to report their children's abusers. They are failing to report because they want to keep their marriages which is wrong. Parents must be concerned with the future of their wards no matter the background of the perpetrators."

Madam Gifty Amissah further pleaded to the leaders in the communities to stop settling matters of rape and other forms of abuse.

Madam Gifty Amissah, the Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Adolescent Foundation based in the Efiduase in the Ashanti Region stressed that through her advocacy, some young girls are empowered with the knowledge to resist advances of rape or defilement and report such incidents in case they fall victim.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribute to late Theresa Kufuor All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribut...

2 hours ago

Prince Kamal Gumahright Summon Ken Agyapong over his tribal outburst - Prince Kamal Gumah urges NPP lead...

2 hours ago

We stand with you in this moment of sorrow – NPP consoles Kufuor after passing of wife We stand with you in this moment of sorrow – NPP consoles Kufuor after passing o...

2 hours ago

I will miss you a lot – Akufo-Addo mourns late Theresa Kufuor ‘I will miss you a lot’ – Akufo-Addo mourns late Theresa Kufuor

2 hours ago

I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – Ken Agyapong I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – K...

2 hours ago

May Mama Theresas beautiful soul rest in perfect peace – Bawumia mourns late Kufuor's wife ‘May Mama Theresa’s beautiful soul rest in perfect peace’ – Bawumia mourns late ...

2 hours ago

VR: Tipper truck loaded with sand fails break, ran into 10 other vehicles in Ho V/R: Tipper truck loaded with sand fails break, ran into 10 other vehicles in Ho

2 hours ago

Mahama Ayariga threatens to drag BoG Governor, deputies to OSP over new head office Mahama Ayariga threatens to drag BoG Governor, deputies to OSP over new head off...

2 hours ago

Abossey Okai Spare Part dealers threaten demo against VAT compliance policy Abossey Okai Spare Part dealers threaten demo against VAT compliance policy

Just in....
body-container-line