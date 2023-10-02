‘May Mama Theresa’s beautiful soul rest in perfect peace’ – Bawumia mourns late Kufuor's wife

Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the passing of former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.

In a statement from the Vice President, he said he expressed sadness after learning of the death of the wife of former President J.A Kufuor.

While mourning the death of Theresa Kufuor, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia prayed for a peaceful rest for the former First Lady.

“I have received with sadness news of the passing of HE Theresa Kufuor, wife of President JA Kufuor.

“Samira and I are exceedingly pained by the death of a woman we all considered a major light in our personal and national lives.

“I extend my condolences to President Kufuor, the immediate family, and the nation at large. May Mama Theresa’s beautiful soul rest in perfect peace,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said in his post on Facebook.

Theresa Kufuor passed on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 88.

Many including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have today extended their condolences to former President Kufuor and his family.