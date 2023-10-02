ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – Ken Agyapong

Headlines I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – Ken Agyapong
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to speak his mind to expose the rot in his party and the ruling government.

In his latest 'say-it-as-it-is', the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central accused the NPP of looting public funds since it assumed office in 2017.

According to him, members of the ruling NPP are stealing state money and stashing it in bank accounts outside the country.

Speaking to party members who are rooting for him to become the flagbearer of the NPP, Ken Agyapong vowed to save Ghana from the grips of the NPP.

"The ruling government (NPP) which won election 2016 with about 1 million votes with the support of the business community is looting the country as if there’s no tomorrow. They steal Ghana’s money and deposit it abroad. I will put my life on the line to save this country from this looting brigade,” the flagbearer of the NPP said.

Ken Ohene Agyapong was speaking to followers during a ‘Showdown Walk’ in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He was joined by party sympathisers and some of the delegates who will be voting in the flagbearer election of the NPP on November 4.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribute to late Theresa Kufuor All Ghana flags across the country to fly at half-mast until October 8 as tribut...

1 hour ago

Prince Kamal Gumahright Summon Ken Agyapong over his tribal outburst - Prince Kamal Gumah urges NPP lead...

1 hour ago

We stand with you in this moment of sorrow – NPP consoles Kufuor after passing of wife We stand with you in this moment of sorrow – NPP consoles Kufuor after passing o...

1 hour ago

I will miss you a lot – Akufo-Addo mourns late Theresa Kufuor ‘I will miss you a lot’ – Akufo-Addo mourns late Theresa Kufuor

1 hour ago

I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – Ken Agyapong I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – K...

1 hour ago

May Mama Theresas beautiful soul rest in perfect peace – Bawumia mourns late Kufuor's wife ‘May Mama Theresa’s beautiful soul rest in perfect peace’ – Bawumia mourns late ...

1 hour ago

VR: Tipper truck loaded with sand fails break, ran into 10 other vehicles in Ho V/R: Tipper truck loaded with sand fails break, ran into 10 other vehicles in Ho

1 hour ago

Mahama Ayariga threatens to drag BoG Governor, deputies to OSP over new head office Mahama Ayariga threatens to drag BoG Governor, deputies to OSP over new head off...

1 hour ago

Abossey Okai Spare Part dealers threaten demo against VAT compliance policy Abossey Okai Spare Part dealers threaten demo against VAT compliance policy

Just in....
body-container-line