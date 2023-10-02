I will put my life on the line to save Ghana from the looting brigade of NPP – Ken Agyapong

Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to speak his mind to expose the rot in his party and the ruling government.

In his latest 'say-it-as-it-is', the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central accused the NPP of looting public funds since it assumed office in 2017.

According to him, members of the ruling NPP are stealing state money and stashing it in bank accounts outside the country.

Speaking to party members who are rooting for him to become the flagbearer of the NPP, Ken Agyapong vowed to save Ghana from the grips of the NPP.

"The ruling government (NPP) which won election 2016 with about 1 million votes with the support of the business community is looting the country as if there’s no tomorrow. They steal Ghana’s money and deposit it abroad. I will put my life on the line to save this country from this looting brigade,” the flagbearer of the NPP said.

Ken Ohene Agyapong was speaking to followers during a ‘Showdown Walk’ in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He was joined by party sympathisers and some of the delegates who will be voting in the flagbearer election of the NPP on November 4.