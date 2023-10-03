In each year, the World Health Organisation earmark 10th October as a global day to celebrate and create awareness on mental health conditions.

In this regard, the Mental Health Authority (MHA) in collaboration with its stakeholders and development partners have marked a weeklong activity to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

The MHA was established as an agency of the MoH in 2012 by an Act of Parliament, Mental Health Act, 2012 (Act 846) with a mandate to propose, develop and ensure the implementation of mental health policies, protocols and guidelines.

Press Launch of World Mental Health Week

The World Mental Health Week Celebration 2023 was launched with a resounding commitment to the theme, "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right," during a press launch on October 2, 2023, held at the Ministry of Health Conference Room.

The press launch event for Mental Health Week Celebration 2023 was a momentous occasion, attended by esteemed guests, mental health advocates, and representatives from the Ministry of Health.

The event began with an opening address, emphasizing the theme's significance: the belief that mental health is an innate right for all individuals, regardless of background or circumstance.

The Chief Executive of Mental Health Authority, Prof. Adwoa Pinaman Apau, delivered a compelling welcome address, underscoring the need for comprehensive mental health support systems and the eradication of stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Various media outlets actively participated in the event, promising extensive coverage of Mental Health Week Celebration 2023.

Week-Long Activities in the OTI Region

Mental Health Week Celebration 2023 extends beyond the press launch, encompassing a variety of activities designed to raise awareness, educate, and provide support for mental health in the Oti Region:

Grand Durbar at Dambai:

A vibrant grand durbar will be held in Dambai, uniting the community in celebration and recognition of mental health as a universal human right. Local leaders, advocates, and community members will participate in this inspiring event.

Community Engagement:

Mental health professionals will engage with local communities within the Oti Region. These outreach efforts aim to reduce stigma, offer support, and connect individuals with available mental health resources.

Interschool Mental Quiz Competition: Fostering a spirit of learning and competition, an interschool mental quiz competition will be organized, encouraging students to explore the nuances of mental health and well-being.

School Awareness Program: An extensive school awareness program will be conducted in various educational institutions, promoting understanding, empathy, and dialogue around mental health among students and educators.

Conclusion

"The press launch of Mental Health Week Celebration 2023 served as a poignant reminder of the inalienable right to mental health for all. The week-long activities planned for the OTI Region aim to amplify this message, offering invaluable resources and support to the community.

Our hope is that Mental Health Week Celebration 2023 will make a lasting impact by promoting the belief that mental health is not only a universal human right but also an integral facet of holistic well-being.

For further information about the week's activities and updates, kindly visit our website [[email protected]] or contact [Dr. Nana Yaa Brown, on [email protected] Dr Yaw Arthur on [email protected]]