A/R: Sokoban killer houseboy says he also stole ¢167,000 from hotel

A houseboy accused of murdering his employer near Sokoban in the Ashanti region has pleaded guilty to stealing over GH¢167,000.00 from a hotel owner in a separate case.

John Allister, 22, allegedly stabbed 35-year-old Stella Osei, his boss, to death, last month.

Allister, along with accomplices, reportedly sold a KIA Sportage vehicle belonging to his employer and stole various items.

In the latest case, Allister pleaded guilty but explained that he worked as a hotel receptionist.

He allegedly took the hotel owner's phone, withdrawing cash from her bank account using the mobile app.

Allister admitted to spending the amount on renting and furnishing an apartment.

The case is set to appear before the Asokore Mampong District Court on October 3, 2023.

