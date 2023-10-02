ModernGhana logo
E.T Mensah death: We pray for peaceful repose of his soul – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Mr Sam Nartey George, has prayed for strength for the family of his predecessor Enoch Teye Mensah who died on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

Reacting to the news of the Council of State member's passing in a statement, the current MP said: “On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, Ningo Prampram Constituency I wish to extend our profound condolences to the family of the late Hon Enoch Teye Mensah.”

The former Minister of Youth and Sports under the Rawlings government died in South Africa after being indisposed for some time.

He was 77.
Mr Mensah joined the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 1992, when it was formed and was the long-time Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Military regime.

He became MP for Ningo Prampram after the 1996 elections and was only ousted in 2015 after he lost the primaries to the current MP, Sam George.

The former MP also served as Minority Chief Whip prior to the 2008 elections and later became Majority Chief Whip in 2009.

He was also the former Minister for Employment and Social Welfare under the Atta-Mills-led government in 2010.

Until his demise, he was a current Member of the Council of State.

He left behind 7 children.
-classfmonline

