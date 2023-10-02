Kufuor recovering from shock over wife’s demise – Special aide

Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, a special aide and spokesman for former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has disclosed that the octogenarian is recovering after the demise of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Osei-Adubofour said the former president is gradually recovering and is asking the general public to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.

“It was very sad and shocking, and it happened yesterday late in the afternoon and the old man [former president Kufuor] did not take it kindly at all because it was a shock to him but this morning, I’ve seen that he has recovered to some extent from the shock,” Dr. Osei-Adubofour said.

“You know, he is old enough to understand death and normally when people come to inform us about the bereavement of other people, he kept on saying death is a journey everyone will embark on, and so he understands and had tuned his mind to it despite that the initial occurrence was very serious and shocking.”

Dr. Osei-Adubofour further pleaded with persons wishing to visit to commiserate with the family to start doing so from Tuesday in order to afford the family some time to put in the necessary logistics to receive them.

“We welcome people coming to show their love and condolences, but I will plead with them to start it tomorrow because it happened less than 24 hours ago and we need to do some logistical work like putting up some canopies and all that so let them give us free time today, and then they can start coming tomorrow.”

The Office had earlier issued a press release announcing the former First Lady’s passing.

-citinewsroom