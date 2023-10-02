ModernGhana logo
U/E/R: Take advantage of Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II – Minister to farmers

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has urged the farmers in the region to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase 2.0 (PfJ).

The Minister said that would ensure food security and improve the living standards of the people.

Mr Yakubu, who spoke at a meeting organised by the Regional Coordinating Council, said 80 per cent of the people in the region engage in agricultural-related activities.

He explained that the second phase of Planting for Food and Jobs would not supply direct subsidised inputs to farmers, rather it was a smart agriculture input credit system linked to structured market management.

The Chief Director of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Alhaji Inusah Abubakari, charged the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) to gazette their byes laws.

On this score, he emphasised the fees-fixing resolutions, saying it would help them to prosecute defaulters.

He also acknowledged development partners like the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP), Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA), Korea International Corporation Agency (KOICA) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) for helping to improve upon the living standards of the people.

