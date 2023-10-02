ModernGhana logo
Your demise would leave a big void in Ghana politics — Cletus Avoka eulogizes E.T Mensah

Cletus Apul Avoka, the Member of Parliament for Zebilla, pays tribute to ET Mensah, a former legislator.

On October 1, it was confirmed that Mr. Mensah passed away in South Africa.

In reaction, Mr. Avoka described the former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament as a politician without a fault.

He hailed Mr. Mensah as a brave and confident politician whose absence will be felt in the political space.

The Zebilla lawmaker stated on Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM that “He [ET Mensah] joined us in the second Parliament and the time I got to know him more was in 2009 when he was Chief Whip, and I was Interior Minister. During that time, I called him every morning to find out what was happening in Parliament and when I needed to be in Parliament. I later went to the House as Majority Leader and ET became Minister for Labour Relations, and we became very close when we were brought together to help Mahama on special initiatives as members of the presidential special drive that eventually became the Three Wise Men."

“He is bold, confident, and results-oriented, and he was very close to Rawlings and one could only be too close to Rawlings when he was good and if there was any difficult job, and you gave it to ET, he would do it well,” Cletus Avoka stated.

