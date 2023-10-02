ModernGhana logo
Stakeholders prepare towards 13th African Games

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
General News
A seven-day stakeholders meeting to prepare towards the 13th African Games, "Accra 2023” is underway in Accra.

The meeting, which started on Wednesday, 27th September 2023, will end on 4th October 2023.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, said the government was committed to developing and promoting sports because of its inherent capacity for personal and community development along economic, social, cultural and inclusive paradigms.

“Due to the organisation of the Games, the government has made a significant investment in the construction of world-class sports facilities, evidenced by the remarkable progress of work ongoing at the University of Ghana, the Games village, Rugby pitch and also the Borteyman sports complex which will be transformed into a University of sports for development,” he added.

He noted that for the first time in the history of the games, the winning medals would be pure gold, silver and bronze.

He was delighted to see the level of collaboration, cooperation, encouragement and support that Ghana continues to receive from the African Union Sports Council, Association of Olympic Committees of Africa, Association of African Sports Confederations and African Sports Confederations.

