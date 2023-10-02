89 of Agenda 111 hospitals 52% complete — Akufo-Addo

Eight-Nine Agenda 111 Hospitals are currently at various stages of completion and when completed would employ some 67,635 health professionals, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

Eight-six district hospitals, two regional psychiatric hospitals and the western regional hospital so far are ongoing and are at various levels of completion.

Speaking at the commissioning of the St. Michael’s Specialist Hospital last Saturday in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the average completion rate of the ongoing hospital projects is 52%.

“There is an average of 120 workers on each construction site and when completed, an average of 549 persons will be employed in a district hospital, 1,343 in a regional hospital and 947 in each psychiatric hospital,” he added.

The Agenda 111 initiative is providing 101 standard 100-bed district hospitals with accommodation for doctors and nurses in districts without district hospitals and six new regional hospitals for each of the six new regions.

Others include rehabilitating the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region; building one new regional hospital in the Western Region and two psychiatric hospitals for two of the three zones of the country, i.e. Middle and North. The entire package is estimated at $1.75 billion.

Beyond the building of these new healthcare facilities, President Akufo-Addo said his vision is to Ghana the Centre of Excellence for Medical Care in West Africa by 2030, leveraging on the country’s favourable status in the Region.

The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving access to essential and quality health services through the provision of health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, as well as the deployment of appropriate technology as part of Ghana’s drive to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Important dignitaries at the Commissioning ceremony were former President John Agyekum Kufour.

Saint Michael’s Specialist Hospital (SMSH), is a multidisciplinary, ultramodern facility that provides excellent customer care and exudes true comfort.

The hospital is designed with hotel-style elegance with a clinical environment that plays a crucial role in the healing process.

One-of-a-kind health facilitates in Ghana, SMSH anticipates appealing to discerning client who expects a higher level of comfort, a more customised and personal approach to care, a more discrete and private setting, and a timely service.

With the provision of first-class, personalised and timely healthcare, SMSH's vision is to become the preferred healthcare provider in Ghana and the West African Region through excellent and patient-centred care while exuding comfort.