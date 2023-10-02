'Mama Theresa' was Kufuor's 'devoted' companion in their 61-year-old marriage, 'I'll miss her a lot' – Akufo-Addo

02.10.2023 LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has said in a statement: "I am very saddened by the just-announced news of the death of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor, our nation’s former First Lady and wife of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor".

Mrs Kufuor died at her Peduase home in The Eastern Region in the company of her family members on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

She was 87 years old.

"Her passing reminds me keenly of human mortality, that is that Almighty God will come for each and every one of us at the appropriate time", President Akufo-Addo said.

"Mama Theresa, as she was affectionately called, was a devoted companion of President Kufuor throughout their sixty-one (61) years of marriage", he said.

"She was an invaluable and constant source of advice, encouragement and prayers for him", Mr Akufo-Addo noted.

"Member of a well-known family from Odumase, in the Bono Region, sister of the renowned statesman, the late J.H Mensah, and aunt of President Kufuor’s Secretary, the brilliant diplomat, Ambassador D.K Osei, she was politically astute, and was a major contributor to her husband’s political success", the president eulogised.

"She was a composed and articulate First Lady, polyglot, fluent in several languages including Ewe, who brought great dignity to the position", he added.

Mr Akufo-Addo said: "I knew several members of her family, especially her celebrated brother, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know her too", pointing out: "Her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional. She bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of Almighty God".

"My wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I, will miss her a lot. We extend our deepest condolences to President Kufuor, their children, grandchildren, and members of their family on their irreplaceable loss. We wish her a peaceful place of abode in the Bosom of the Almighty, as she deserves, until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again".

-classfmonline.com