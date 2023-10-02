ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.10.2023 Health

Dialysis crisis: 14 renal patients died after Korle-Bu closed unit in May

Dialysis crisis: 14 renal patients died after Korle-Bu closed unit in May
02.10.2023 LISTEN

A total of 14 outpatients of the renal unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have died after the unit was closed to them in May 2023, the Renal Patients Association has disclosed.

A spokesperson for the Association, Michael Asante, told journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday that the deaths were caused by the patients’ inability to access dialysis treatment at private dialysis centres, which is more expensive than the treatment offered at the hospital.

“As we speak, the renal unit has been closed since 22 May 2023 up to date to outpatients,” Asante said. “Patients have gone through turbulent times as we struggle to finance our dialysis treatment at private dialysis centres across the centres. Unfortunately, during this shutdown period, we have lost about 14 of our friends…This has left the rest of us living in constant fear for our tomorrow. This is because we do not know who amongst us will be next to lose their lives needlessly.”

Asante appealed to the government to waive the costs of dialysis treatment for renal patients and to include these cases in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Ministry of Health has also condemned the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for increasing dialysis fees without proper recourse to Parliament or the ministry’s approval.

Kidney failure patients who visit the Renal Unit of the facility for dialysis sessions were being charged a new fee of GH765 from an initial fee of GH385.

The ministry summoned the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to explain why the new fee was introduced without going through due process. The hospital has come under intense criticism after reports of the review of its dialysis charges.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Isaac Offei Baah, described the review of the fee by Korle-Bu management without approval as “illegal.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP mourns Kufuor's wife, directs party flags to fly at half-mast NPP mourns Kufuor's wife, directs party flags to fly at half-mast

1 hour ago

E.T Mensah death: We pray for peaceful repose of his soul – Sam George E.T Mensah death: We pray for peaceful repose of his soul – Sam George

1 hour ago

Kufuor recovering from shock over wifes demise – Special aide Kufuor recovering from shock over wife’s demise – Special aide

1 hour ago

Dont try to rig November 4 primaries, I wont be gentle like Alan – Ken Agyapong warns NPP leaders Don’t try to rig November 4 primaries, I won’t be gentle like Alan – Ken Agyapon...

1 hour ago

Weve lost 14 of our friends since Korle Bu Renal unit shut down – Patients lament We’ve lost 14 of our friends since Korle Bu Renal unit shut down – Patients lame...

1 hour ago

ET Mensah was without blemish, itll be difficult to get his replacement – Cletus Avoka extols ET Mensah was without blemish, it’ll be difficult to get his replacement – Cletu...

2 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana monitors limited voter registration centres in Western region Prof. Jane Naana monitors limited voter registration centres in Western region

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Dormaahene vows to destool chiefs involved Galamsey: Dormaahene vows to destool chiefs involved

2 hours ago

'Mama Theresa' was Kufuor's 'devoted' companion in their 61-year-old marriage, 'I'll miss her a lot' – Akufo-Addo 'Mama Theresa' was Kufuor's 'devoted' companion in their 61-year-old marriage, '...

2 hours ago

Limited voter registration: Political parties call for extension, more people flowing in Limited voter registration: Political parties call for extension, more people fl...

Just in....
body-container-line