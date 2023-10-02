ModernGhana logo
Afriyie Akoto suspends campaign over Mama Theresa’s demise

A flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a former Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has suspended his intended campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, following the death of Theresa Kufuor, former First Lady and wife of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor.

The former Agriculture Minister noted that a new date will be announced to commence his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region before the November 4 election of the NPP.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto made the announcement at his residence during a news conference in Kumasi, where he appealed to the delegates of the party to elect him as the flagbearer to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

“We have suspended our Ashanti regional campaign tour as a sign of respect for the loss of the first lady Theresa Kufuor. We will come back at the appropriate time, and we will be informed. But I want to take this opportunity to convey my deepest respect to the delegates of NPP who have been called upon to make a decision for the party. The real contest is on November 4. I’m calling on the delegates to vote for me,” he said.

Mrs Kufuor died at her home in Peduase surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 1. She was 87.

-citinewsroom

