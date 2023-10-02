President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament to actively engage in addressing the growing insecurity and coups d'état in West Africa by identifying the root causes and propose concrete measures to combat them.

During the 2nd ECOWAS Parliamentary Seminar held in Winneba, Ghana, the President emphasized the importance of understanding the underlying causes of military insurrections and security challenges facing the ECOWAS region.

He stressed that addressing these issues is crucial to maintaining peaceful democracies within the ECOWAS bloc.

President Akufo-Addo conveyed his belief that the entire African continent should not regress in terms of its commitment to democratic values.

He encouraged the participants of the seminar to brainstorm and seek solutions to the pressing challenges, including political insecurity and democratic regression, facing the region.

He stated, "One of the expected outcomes is to help us understand even better the root causes of democratic regression and political instability in the region in order to better address them.

“This seminar, over the next three days, must propose measures to ensure the anchoring of democratic and republican values, both on the level of political elites and citizens of the community.”

President Akufo-Addo assured the ECOWAS Parliament that the heads of state and governments within ECOWAS would be receptive to their proposals and would eagerly await their recommendations.

“This will help preserve the peace and stability of the region. I can assure you that the authority of heads of state and governments of ECOWAS will be receptive to all your proposals and await them with great interest,” he added.