Warn Ken Agyapong against promoting tribalism on campaign trail – ex-NPP national youth organiser aspirant tells Ntim, Kodua

Mr. Prince Kamal Gumah, a former NPP youth organiser aspriant, is urging the Party Chairman and General Secretary, Lawyer Justice Kodua, to summon Mr Kennedy Agyepong, a presidential hopeful, to order over his recent ethnic outbursts and insults on NPP delegates.

His feelings were expressed in a statement published after the showdown walk in Kumasi.

Below is the statement by Prince Kamal Gumah.

“It should be made succinctly clear that the NPP, which he aspires to lead historically does not elect its Presidential Candidates on tribal lines.

In 1992, there were as many as 3 aspiring candidates of Northern descent, and yet the delegates from the North believed that Prof Adu Boahen was most qualified to lead the party and voted accordingly.

In 1996, Hon Malik Alhassan, from Yendi and a Northerner, was among the Presidential Aspirants, but he was also not voted for in favour of President Kuffuor because he was deemed as most qualified by all delegates.

Also in 2007, even with the candidature of the two-term sitting vice President, the delegates voted President Akufo Addo to lead the party and did same in the subsequent elections with 92% and 98%.

Sadly, now that the wind of the Party is blowing towards a Northern candidate, Hon Kennedy Agyepong is unfortunately playing the tribal card.

History has proven that the NPP Delegates have never voted on tribal considerations and has never subscribed to tribal bigotry which is alien to the Party and we should not entertain any semblance of it in any way or manner.

This historical record shows that the delegates of NPP always knows who is the right person to lead and they never make a mistake.

It's upon this that I am calling on the Chairman and General Secretary and all well meaning party voices to call he, Kennedy Agyapong to order for this careless tribal commentary. It should be noted that nobody is above the Party no matter your status and therefore the Party's interest must always reign supreme. It is this Party that boldly suspended its former Chairman and General Secretary - Mr Paul Afoko and Mr Kwabena Agyepong. It should not allow any loose talk to go unchecked to protect the sanctity of the Party.

Long Live the NPP. Long live Ghana.

Prince Kamal Gumah.

— classfmonline