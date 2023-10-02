ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.10.2023 Crime & Punishment

Kumasi: Chinese busted with ‘cocaine’ at Sepe Junction

A 33-year-old Chinese national is in the firm grips of the Ghana Police in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Ju Jing Ying was nabbed in possession of quantities of wrapped whitish substances, suspected to be cocaine.

The Asokore Mampong Police, acting upon a tip off, apprehended the suspect on September 30, 2023.

The arrest, according to a police document sighted by DAILY GUIDE, took place at Sepe Junction, in the Greater Kumasi Metro.

The Chinese national is said to have admitted to having bought the illegal substances from Kumasi Abattoir during police interrogation.

Ju Jing Ying is, however, yet to disclose his supplier to the police to assist in police investigation.

“On 30/09/2023 at 1800hrs, Asokore Mampong Police upon a tip off arrested suspect Ju Jing Ying, aged 33, a Chinese national and resident of Ahodwo at Sepe Junction in possession of quantities of wrapped whitish substances suspected to be cocaine.

“Upon interrogations, suspect told police he bought the exhibit from an unknown person at Kumasi Abattoir,” the police report said.

The police document also disclosed that the suspect has been detained and exhibits retained for further investigations.

It further stated that the suspect would be handed over to the DLEU/Ash for further investigations into the case.

—Daily Guide

