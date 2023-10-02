E.T. Mensah dies at 77

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, has passed on.

The former Minister for Youth and Sportsunder the Rawlings-led administration died on Sunday, 1st October 2023 in South Africa after being indisposed for some time.

He was 77.

Mr Mensah joined the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 1992, when it was formed and was the long-time Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Military regime.

He became MP for Ningo Prampram after the 1996 elections and was only ousted in 2015 after he lost the primaries to the current MP, Sam George.

The former MP also served as Minority Chief Whip prior to the 2008 elections and later became Majority Chief Whip in 2009.

He was also the former Minister for Employment and Social Welfare under the Atta-Mills-led government in 2010.

He left behind 7 children.