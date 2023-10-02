Former Ningo Prampram MP ET Mensah confirmed dead at age 77

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, ET Mensah has died aged 77.

Born Enoch Teye Mensah, the deceased who served as a Council of State member in the past gave up his last breath on Monday, October 2.

Information gathered indicates that he passed away in South Africa where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

Speaking to Citi FM on the demise of ET Mensah, Cletus Avoka who is MP for Zebila said it is a big loss for the country.

He said although the late ET Mensah died at age 77, he was very strong and active and could have offered his services to the country for at least five more years.

“It’s a big loss to Ghana. He was still very strong and active and I’m confident he could have served Mother Ghana for at least five or ten more years. He has done his part and the young one should learn from him on grounds of loyalty and service to the nation,” Cletus Avoka said.

ET Mensah’s passing comes after it was confirmed on Sunday that former First Lady Theresa Kufuor has died.

She joined her ancestors on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 88.