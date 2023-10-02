Bawumia has brought intimidation into NPP; he will collapse the party – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has attacked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his campaign to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to supporters at a campaign rally, the outspoken MP said Dr. Bawumia has brought intimidation into the NPP, insisting that the Vice President will collapse the party.

“I’m telling you for a fact that Bawumia will collapse the NPP party. Bawumia is collapsing NPP. He has brought intimidation into this party,” Ken Agyapong told his followers.

Meanwhile, Ken Agyapong has warned that he is not like Alan and won’t allow intimidation from anyone.

He implored NPP delegates to vote for him to lead the party to victory in the 2024 General Election to use his vision to make Ghana better.

“I’m not like Alan who is so gentle. Let them try and they will see what will happen. The national council is now known for hooliganism. When Alan spoke about it he was insulted. Boakye Agyarko did same and he is being insulted. I’ve also spoken about it and I have been insulted. Let’s vote for a man with vision,” Ken Agyapong indicated.