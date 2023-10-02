Our Lady of Grace SHS marks 10th anniversary

Our Lady of Grace Senior High School in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region has marked its 10th anniversary with a grand durbar at the school's premises.

The occasion which was on the theme “OLAG at 10: Excellence Private Partnership in Quality Education Delivery", was attended by representatives from various institu­tions, parents, sister schools, old and current students, among others.

Financiers of the school, Marilyn and Waren Starlley of Minnesota USA, who graced the event, commended the leadership of the school for working hard to uphold the standard of discipline over the years and encouraged them to con­tinue to do same.

They expressed satisfaction with how the school has been managed over the years and pledged their continuous support to the institution.

They noted that, their inspiration to be the sole financiers of one of the most endowed schools in Ghana was to provide a state of the art facility for Ghanaian students to get quality and affordable education.

State of the Art Facilities

The husband and wife, Waren and Maryling Starlley said they were very impressed with how a local building contractor was able to lead the construction of state of the art facilities on the campus without problems.

They commended the Chief Executive Officer for Fapem Construct Limited, Emmanuel Boakye Fapem for delivery quality works and on time.

Appreciation to Financiers

For his part, the first head teacher of the school, Father Atta Nsiah who lead the establishment of the school, expressed his gratitude to the financiers for investing millions of dollars into the school.

OLAG is

He noted that, with huge support from Waren and Marylin Starlley brought together the poor in society and nurtured them into well-trained and disciplined students prepared to serve the nation.

He noted that, Marylin and Waren Starlley's move to build one of the best second cycle schools in the Ashanti Region is a sheer act of grace and miracle for Ghanaians.

He explained that the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of OLAG and the school's achievements so far measured by its influence on many people immortalizes the generosity of the financiers.

While commending the current headmaster of the school, Rev Father Sylvester Frimpong, Father Atta Nsiah urged management of the school to keep up the good work and make the school even better.

Advice to Students

One of the guests at the event, Dr Patrick Awuah, President for Ashesi University advised the students to be focused and spend more time with their books.

He called on the students to strive to achieve excellence not only in school but outside their normal academic works.