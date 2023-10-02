Nigeria @63: I shall remain committed and serve faithfully — Tinubu promises

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his dedication to faithfully serving the nation throughout his term in office on the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria's independence.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday, October 1, President Tinubu described Nigeria as "a broad and dynamic blend of ethnic groups, religions, traditions and cultures" that are bound together by "a common thirst for peace and progress."

He stated that the country's path ahead "will not be navigated by fear or hatred" and emphasized that Nigeria "can only achieve our better Nigeria through courage, compassion and commitment as one indivisible unit."

The President then reassured Nigerians, promising that "I shall remain committed and serve faithfully."

He invited "all to join this enterprise to remake our beloved nation into its better self," adding confidently that "We can do it, We must do it. We shall do it."

Since assuming office on May 29 this year, President Tinubu has continuously expressed his commitment to ending the country’s economic challenges.