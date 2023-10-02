Nigeria @63: Don’t be despaired over country’s agonizing situation — Peter Obi to citizens

As Nigeria marks 63 years of independence, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on Nigerians not to despair over the country's challenges but to remain hopeful that a new Nigeria is still possible.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, October 1 Nigeria's independence day, Mr Obi acknowledged that "at 63, Nigeria is still faced with so many sad realities that continue to keep the nation on the path of retrogression."

However, he urged Nigerians to "not despair over the agonizing situation in the country, but to remain resolute and hopeful that a new Nigeria is still possible."

Mr Obi notes that "the challenges we face today as a nation are occasioned by the successive failure of leadership."

But he says "the situation is still not hopeless" if Nigeria gains "independence from the evils that have continued to hold us down as a nation."

"From the vast fertile lands of Northern Nigeria to the commercial and industrial settlements of Southern Nigeria, we have the right combination of human and natural resources needed to move our nation forward," Mr Obi said.

The presidential hopeful believes that "With ethical and responsible leadership, Nigeria will claim its position among the progressive nations of the world."

He adds that "Our struggle for a better and New Nigeria is to ensure that every Nigerian benefits from the nation."