ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigeria @63: Don’t be despaired over country’s agonizing situation — Peter Obi to citizens

Headlines Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate

As Nigeria marks 63 years of independence, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on Nigerians not to despair over the country's challenges but to remain hopeful that a new Nigeria is still possible.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, October 1 Nigeria's independence day, Mr Obi acknowledged that "at 63, Nigeria is still faced with so many sad realities that continue to keep the nation on the path of retrogression."

However, he urged Nigerians to "not despair over the agonizing situation in the country, but to remain resolute and hopeful that a new Nigeria is still possible."

Mr Obi notes that "the challenges we face today as a nation are occasioned by the successive failure of leadership."

But he says "the situation is still not hopeless" if Nigeria gains "independence from the evils that have continued to hold us down as a nation."

"From the vast fertile lands of Northern Nigeria to the commercial and industrial settlements of Southern Nigeria, we have the right combination of human and natural resources needed to move our nation forward," Mr Obi said.

The presidential hopeful believes that "With ethical and responsible leadership, Nigeria will claim its position among the progressive nations of the world."

He adds that "Our struggle for a better and New Nigeria is to ensure that every Nigerian benefits from the nation."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Warn Ken Agyapong against promoting tribalism on campaign trail – ex-NPP national youth organiser aspirant tells Ntim, Kodua Warn Ken Agyapong against promoting tribalism on campaign trail – ex-NPP nationa...

28 minutes ago

NDC MPs threaten to boycott govt business over failure to tackle tidal waves NDC MPs threaten to boycott govt business over failure to tackle tidal waves

28 minutes ago

The suspect Kumasi: Chinese busted with ‘cocaine’ at Sepe Junction

1 hour ago

Protest against Akufo-Addos govt by Ghanaians abroad was paid by NDC – NPP Germany Protest against Akufo-Addo’s gov’t by Ghanaians abroad was paid by NDC – NPP Ger...

1 hour ago

NPP polls: Kwabena Agyepong tips Bawumia to beat Ken Agyapong, others to become flagbearer NPP polls: Kwabena Agyepong tips Bawumia to beat Ken Agyapong, others to become ...

1 hour ago

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Nigeria @63: I shall remain committed and serve faithfully — Tinubu promises

2 hours ago

Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate Nigeria @63: Don’t be despaired over country’s agonizing situation — Peter Obi t...

2 hours ago

Mahama shares fond moments with Reverend Father Andrew Campbell on International Older Persons Day Mahama shares fond moments with Reverend Father Andrew Campbell on International...

2 hours ago

Late Theresa Kufuor, Former First Lady and wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor Ghana mourns death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is a terrible disaster in church-state partnership in education delivery — Catholic Bishops Conference Akufo-Addo is a terrible disaster in church-state partnership in education deliv...

Just in....
body-container-line