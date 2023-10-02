Mahama shares fond moments with Reverend Father Andrew Campbell on International Older Persons Day

On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, former President John Mahama is urging Ghanaians to make caring for the elderly a priority in society.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Mahama shared an inspirational message he received from Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, 77, at the 1st Ghana Ageing Conference in Accra.

Mr Mahama wrote "On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, I want you to remember that we will all grow old one day, and any investment we make in caring for the elderly is an investment in ourselves."

The former president then quoted a Bible passage from Sirach 3:1-13 shared by Reverend Campbell, which emphasizes our duties to care for parents in their old age.

Part of the passage says "Help your father in his old age, and do not grieve him as long as he lives; even if his mind fails, be patient with him; because you have all your faculties do not despise him."

Reverend Campbell, a respected Catholic priest, is known across Ghana for his decades of service supporting children, the sick, and the poor.