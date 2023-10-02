Ghana mourns death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

Ghanaians nationwide are mourning the demise of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

She served as First Lady between 2001 and 2009 during her husband John Kufuor's two terms rule as President of Ghana.

Mrs. Kufuor died at home surrounded by her family, including President Kufuor and reportedly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who had travelled to pay them a visit.

The cause of death was reportedly related to declining health condition in recent years. She would have celebrated her 89th birthday later this month.

The daughter of a nurse, Mrs. Kufuor pursued her own career in nursing after studying in London.

She worked as a registered nurse and midwife in both the UK and Ghana.

In the 1960s, she met and married then young lawyer John Kufuor in London. They returned to Ghana where he entered into politics.

As First Lady from 2001 to 2009, Mrs. Kufuor advocated for education and maternal health, founding the non-profit Mother and Child Community Development Foundation which supports programs to prevent mother-to-child transmission of diseases.

She also pushed for free universal kindergarten education and helped reform Ghana's educational system.

Despite her elevated position, friends and aides say Mrs. Kufuor maintained a low profile and devotion to her faith as a Roman Catholic.

She is survived by her husband, five children and eight grandchildren, who are mourning the loss of a virtuous woman who devoted her life serving others.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.