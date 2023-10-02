ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana mourns death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

Tributes & Condolences Late Theresa Kufuor, Former First Lady and wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Late Theresa Kufuor, Former First Lady and wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Ghanaians nationwide are mourning the demise of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

She served as First Lady between 2001 and 2009 during her husband John Kufuor's two terms rule as President of Ghana.

Mrs. Kufuor died at home surrounded by her family, including President Kufuor and reportedly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who had travelled to pay them a visit.

The cause of death was reportedly related to declining health condition in recent years. She would have celebrated her 89th birthday later this month.

The daughter of a nurse, Mrs. Kufuor pursued her own career in nursing after studying in London.

She worked as a registered nurse and midwife in both the UK and Ghana.

In the 1960s, she met and married then young lawyer John Kufuor in London. They returned to Ghana where he entered into politics.

As First Lady from 2001 to 2009, Mrs. Kufuor advocated for education and maternal health, founding the non-profit Mother and Child Community Development Foundation which supports programs to prevent mother-to-child transmission of diseases.

She also pushed for free universal kindergarten education and helped reform Ghana's educational system.

Despite her elevated position, friends and aides say Mrs. Kufuor maintained a low profile and devotion to her faith as a Roman Catholic.

She is survived by her husband, five children and eight grandchildren, who are mourning the loss of a virtuous woman who devoted her life serving others.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Warn Ken Agyapong against promoting tribalism on campaign trail – ex-NPP national youth organiser aspirant tells Ntim, Kodua Warn Ken Agyapong against promoting tribalism on campaign trail – ex-NPP nationa...

28 minutes ago

NDC MPs threaten to boycott govt business over failure to tackle tidal waves NDC MPs threaten to boycott govt business over failure to tackle tidal waves

28 minutes ago

The suspect Kumasi: Chinese busted with ‘cocaine’ at Sepe Junction

1 hour ago

Protest against Akufo-Addos govt by Ghanaians abroad was paid by NDC – NPP Germany Protest against Akufo-Addo’s gov’t by Ghanaians abroad was paid by NDC – NPP Ger...

1 hour ago

NPP polls: Kwabena Agyepong tips Bawumia to beat Ken Agyapong, others to become flagbearer NPP polls: Kwabena Agyepong tips Bawumia to beat Ken Agyapong, others to become ...

1 hour ago

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Nigeria @63: I shall remain committed and serve faithfully — Tinubu promises

2 hours ago

Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate Nigeria @63: Don’t be despaired over country’s agonizing situation — Peter Obi t...

2 hours ago

Mahama shares fond moments with Reverend Father Andrew Campbell on International Older Persons Day Mahama shares fond moments with Reverend Father Andrew Campbell on International...

2 hours ago

Late Theresa Kufuor, Former First Lady and wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor Ghana mourns death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is a terrible disaster in church-state partnership in education delivery — Catholic Bishops Conference Akufo-Addo is a terrible disaster in church-state partnership in education deliv...

Just in....
body-container-line