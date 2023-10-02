ModernGhana logo
Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor dies at age 88

Former First Lady Mrs Theresa Kufuor is reported to have passed on.

She died today, Sunday, October 1 at age 88.
Credible sources from the family and the presidency confirmed her demise this Sunday evening.

She died around 1600 hours, the sources said.

She was a retired nurse and midwife.
Mrs Kufuor married the Former President when he was at age 23 after they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961.

They reportedly got married in 1962 and have five children.

She was a devout Roman Catholic and founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana and Canada that supports work in prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV.

She was born on 25 October 1935.

