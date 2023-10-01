The SRC of Ghana School of Law launches GSL Volunteers initiative

Makola Accra, Ghana - The Student Representative Council (SRC) of Ghana School of Law has launched a new volunteering initiative, called, GSL Volunteers (GSLV) to help law students get involved in community services, social justice initiatives and advocacy. The GSLV was launched by the outgoing President of the SRC, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong during an event held on the Accra Main campus Makola on Saturday 23rd September 2023.

According to Mr. Atta-Agyapong, GSLV will expand students’ practical experiences and leadership skills while building stronger relationships between law students and their communities.

“Volunteering is the act of selflessly serving others without expecting anything in return. It includes providing free legal aid, impartation services, mentoring, participating in environmental conservation projects and even fund raising campaigns.

The GSL Volunteers will provide opportunities for all law students to use their education and skills to make positive impact in the communities they serve. The goal is to build a supportive and inclusive community of individuals who are passionate about social justice and community service,” he said.

Highlighting the benefits to members, Mr. Atta-Agyapong indicated that, GSLV is an avenue for law students to network and learn to work in teams. “GSLV members will unlock local and international opportunities in academic progression and career advancement.

As a member your meaningful contribution will be recognized through the record of your volunteer hours. By this, we mean that, you will be issued a certificate for the services you have provided to the communities we serve.

This certificate will indicate the number of volunteer hours accumulated during the service. We believe that it is important to know the value of community service in advancing your career,” Mr. Agyapong emphasized

Speaking to reporters after the launch, the President-Elect, Miss Gertrude Emefa Donkor expressed excitement about the launch and emphasized the importance of volunteering. “We appreciate the efforts of the SRC leadership in fostering a sense of Volunteerism among our students.

To me, volunteering is not just an act of kindness; it is a transformative experience that allows us to grow, learn, and make a positive impact on lives, demonstrate commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. As students of law, we have a responsibility to contribute to our community in any way we can. I believe that the GSLV is an opportunity for us to step up and make a positive impact on our societies” Gertrude Emefa Donkor said.

The Program Coordinator, Mr. Prince Nketia who is also a founding member of the initiative has worked with individuals, local organizations and businesses to foster a partnership aimed at bolstering the success of the initiative, giving students ample opportunities to gain valuable experience while serving in their communities.

According to Mr. Nketia, students will be encouraged to participate in grassroots initiatives as part of their student experience to gain practical experience and leadership skills which will also benefit the nation when these students are called to the bar.

“We believe that the GSLV program provides an opportunity to law students to engage with their communities and gain valuable leadership skills while serving others’ needs,” said Mr. Nketia.

Speaking further on the benefits to members, Mr. Nketia said that, membership of GSLV ( www.gslvolunteers.com ) is opened to all law students, including those currently in school and those undertaking their pupilage.

He added that, students who seek to apply for graduate studies should particularly take this opportunity seriously if they want to be distinguished from their peers. “Having a history of volunteer work is what separates two applicants who are equally deserving. Graduate schools look for students who are academically excellent. Beyond this, students who volunteer are given priority for admission and scholarship consideration”, he said.

In order to achieve the goals of GSLV, Mr. Nketia added that, the volunteer project will collaborate with civil society organizations, local government and international bodies. “By partnering with governmental agencies, local and international organizations, we hope to help bridge the justice gap by providing pro bono services and resources to underserved communities and minorities.” he said.

Accordingly, earlier on in August this year, the leadership of the SRC, led by the outgoing SRC President Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong and accompanied by the GSLV Program Coordinator, Mr. Prince Nketia, the SRC President-Elect, Miss Gertrude Emefa Yawa Donkor, the Vice President-Elect (UPSA Campus), Miss Maanaa Ansah met with the leadership of the National Youth Authority (NYA) led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide to fortify their collaboration in the area of community volunteering.

NYA will rely on the GSLV members to spearhead advocacy on policy reforms in critical areas of our society including juvenile justice, child marriages, girl child reproductive health. etc