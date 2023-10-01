Leap School marks 4th graduation ceremony in Obuasi

Leap School, a privately owned school in the Obuasi Municipality has observed its fourth graduation ceremony for its continuing pupils.

The aim was to appreciate and honour the 92 learners for their hard work from kindergarten through to Primary and Junior High School and again motivate them to aspire to higher laurels in the education enterprise.

The colourful event saw pupils displaying their talents in poetry recitals, music and dance, drama and unveiling Ghana's rich cultural heritage.

In a speech read on behalf of the Director of the Leap School, Aboagye Ohene Adu, the Head teacher Angela Asenso Obeng said the school has grown in leaps and bounds with a student population of more than 250 after its establishment 10 years ago.

She attributed the successes chalked by the school to the invaluable contributions of parents as well as the tremendous role played by management and teaching staff of the school.

Touching on the theme for the celebration "Overcoming obstacles", Madam Obeng said the school has faced some challenges in recent times ranging from the outbreak of COVID-19 and the sudden demise of its Proprietress Nana Akua Ohene Adu.

"These events hampered the progress of the school at a point but we are delighted to say that despite all these obstacles, we have been able to surmount them and the school is back as a leading educational institution in Obuasi," she added.

She further expressed the school's commitment to providing a holistic education for children by inculcating in them qualities that can enable them successfully navigate the unknown horizons that lie ahead.

Parents must take responsibility for their wards' education

A former Ashanti Regional Minister John Alexander Ackon lauded the school for its immense contributions towards educational improvement in Obuasi.

He charged parents to take responsibility for their wards' education by performing their parental duties optimally at home.

"Parents have a huge role to play in terms of the welfare of their children, especially at home. While teachers take charge of the children's development in school, it is incumbent on parents not to shirk their responsibilities of assisting children with their homework and providing their needs for them in school," Hon Ackon added.

Schools must establish guidance and Counselling unit

Emmanuel Adjei Danso, the Guidance and Counselling Coordinator of the Obuasi Municipal Education Directorate who represented the Education Director said today's world is full of complexities and many challenges.

He said education finds itself in such a complex world which includes race, gender, disability, poverty, child abuse and neglect which school children face on a daily basis.

Mr. Danso said for children to survive such complexities in their educational life, there is the need for schools to establish guidance and counselling units to help the children speak on issues affecting their wellbeing and development.

The Guidance and Counselling Coordinator also added his voice to calls for parents to monitor their children while they are out of school.