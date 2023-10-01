ModernGhana logo
Ghanaians in Germany hail economic recovery in demo

By Henry Reynolds Nana Benyin Enninful II Contributor
A section of Ghanaians in Germany massed up at the entrance of the Ghana Embassy in Germany to show solidarity and support to the Nana Akufo-Addo government over recent progress in the economic fortunes of the country.

Showing placards with inscriptions of “Digitalised Passport Acquisition”, “Free SHS has come to stay”, “Free TVET; the cornerstone of economic drive”, “The president is good”, among others, the protesters sang patriotic songs and hailed the achievements of the government. Particularly, they hailed the impressive economic gains of the Ghanaian government in the second quarter of this year.

The protestors were optimistic about a complete turn-around of the economy in a few months as the recovery signs have become clear.

