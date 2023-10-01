Global Mercyship Partner Government to offer free surgical care

Global Mercy Ship, the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, is offering support to the government in reducing deaths associated with lack of surgical care.

Globally, about five billion people lack access to safe and affordable surgical care, leading to at least 17 million deaths each year.

Largely affected are the poor and rural folks in low - and middle-income countries, including Ghana.

Under the partnership formed between the Government of Ghana and Global Mercy ship, many vulnerable persons in society will receive free medical and surgical services.

The target services include general surgery, reconstructive plastics surgery, and ophthalmic surgery women's health surgery.

Other services include maxillofacial, ear nose, and throat surgeries, as well as paediatric orthopaedic surgery.

The ship, which will dock in the country for about ten months, will reduce surgical backlog as it targets vulnerable people in society who require access to surgical services, especially remote areas.

The plastic surgeries will also benefit patients in the leprosarium with post-leprosy contracture who meet the criteria for surgery.

Already, an advanced party led by Vice President-International of Global Mercy Ships, Michelle Bullington, is in the country working with officials of the Ghana Health Service.

In a meeting with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he noted the government’s support for such an initiative, which also seeks to build capacities of medical and surgical specialists in Ghana.

A 250-bed rehabilitative centre programme to house patients who receive surgical and medical services will be handed over to the country at the end of the programme.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has assured of offering the necessary support for the program, which is expected to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

Director of Healthcare Promotions, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye explains “this is an important program we are proud to receive. The necessary steps are in place to ensure the country reaps full benefit”.