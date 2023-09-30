ModernGhana logo
BoG to build school block for Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools

BoG to build school block for Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools
Bank of Ghana (BoG) has pledged its support towards the construction of a three-storey, eighteen-unit classroom block and a three-unit nursery block with ancillary facilities for the Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools in partnership with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The project is part of the BoG’s efforts to support education in the Ga state.

Secretary of the Bank of Ghana, Sandra Thompson, made the announcement when a delegation from the central bank called on the Ga Traditional Council to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

“The Bank of Ghana and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly will collaborate to build a three-storey, eighteen-unit classroom block and a three-unit nursery block with ancillary facilities for the Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools. We hope to complete this project by the end of this year.”

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, has pledged the bank’s support towards the funeral preparations of the late Ga Manye.

“I am very happy to be here today. The demise of the late Ga Manye is a matter of concern to us all. The Bank of Ghana will lend its support for a befitting burial for the late Ga Manye. We are grateful for your warm reception.”

Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in a brief remark, also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Bank while also urging them to remain focused on discharging their mandate.

“There are lots of challenges in Ghana, but I entreat you to work diligently to deliver on your mandate. Don’t be discouraged. It is not everything you do which will please people, but then be focused and remain steadfast.”

—citinewsroom

