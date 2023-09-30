ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Two persons arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢103,000 worth of ECG conductors

Social News WR: Two persons arrested for allegedly stealing GH103,000 worth of ECG conductors
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some residents of Benson in the Western Region have arrested 32-year-old Baba Kasim and his accomplice, 62-year-old Alu Cudjoe for allegedly stealing a 3-kilometre long of Electricity Company Limited's conductors worth GH¢103,000.

The suspects have been charged with stealing and causing unlawful damage.

Speaking to Citi News, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo said such theft of its conductors was delaying and increasing the cost of its extension works in the Benso community and warned that severe punishment awaits such culprits.

The Assemblyman for Benso Electoral Area, while narrating to Citi News how the community arrested the suspects said they are disappointed with the theft since such behaviour prolongs the unreliable power supply to the community.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer further encouraged the public to assist the ECG to clamp down on such power supply disruptors.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The group of 21 new cardinals includes diplomats, advisors and administrators. By Filippo MONTEFORTE AFP Pope appoints 21 new cardinals to fill highest ranks of Church

1 hour ago

BoG to build school block for Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools BoG to build school block for Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools

1 hour ago

Stop holding yourself as Dutor of Anlo — Chieftaincy Minister warns Torgbiga Wenya III Stop holding yourself as Dutor of Anlo — Chieftaincy Minister warns Torgbiga Wen...

1 hour ago

WR: Two persons arrested for allegedly stealing GH103,000 worth of ECG conductors W/R: Two persons arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢103,000 worth of ECG conduct...

1 hour ago

Regression not the solution — Afenyo-Markin condemns military coups in West Africa "Regression not the solution" — Afenyo-Markin condemns military coups in West Af...

1 hour ago

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia We never approached Ken Agyapong for vice president position — Bawumia Team

5 hours ago

Bawumias team attempted to bribe me to be his running mate – Ken Agyapong Bawumia’s team attempted to bribe me to be his running mate – Ken Agyapong

5 hours ago

Tarkwa: Apprentice welder jailed for mining under high tension cable Tarkwa: Apprentice welder jailed for mining under high tension cable

5 hours ago

Kumbaya residents bare teeth at Ken Ofori-Atta's Enterprise Group for snatching land to construct commercial cemetery, mortuary Kumbaya residents bare teeth at Ken Ofori-Atta's Enterprise Group for snatching ...

6 hours ago

AFP - AMIR MAKAR How French linguist Champollion unlocked the hieroglyphs of ancient Egypt

Just in....
body-container-line