W/R: Two persons arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢103,000 worth of ECG conductors

Some residents of Benson in the Western Region have arrested 32-year-old Baba Kasim and his accomplice, 62-year-old Alu Cudjoe for allegedly stealing a 3-kilometre long of Electricity Company Limited's conductors worth GH¢103,000.

The suspects have been charged with stealing and causing unlawful damage.

Speaking to Citi News, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo said such theft of its conductors was delaying and increasing the cost of its extension works in the Benso community and warned that severe punishment awaits such culprits.

The Assemblyman for Benso Electoral Area, while narrating to Citi News how the community arrested the suspects said they are disappointed with the theft since such behaviour prolongs the unreliable power supply to the community.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer further encouraged the public to assist the ECG to clamp down on such power supply disruptors.

—citinewsroom