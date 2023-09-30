ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: Man found dead in kitchen at Keta-Vui

Social News VR: Man found dead in kitchen at Keta-Vui
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Residents of Vui, a suburb of Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have been thrown into a state of shock and fear after a man, believed to be in his 50s was found dead in his kitchen.

The deceased, whose name was given as Mr Doe Setoafia, was found hanging on a rope in his kitchen on Friday September 29.

Mr Bright Atsitsogbui, an eyewitness, told the Ghana News Agency that the incident happened on Friday dawn at about 0230 hours.

“He was a humble and calm person,” he stated.

Mr Fiator Doe, a brother of the deceased, disclosed to the GNA that the deceased was married and blessed with four daughters.

He stated that the deceased did not show any sign of unusual behaviour or depression that could lead to that unexpected act.

He said the Police at Keta were notified and the body had since been conveyed to the Keta Municipal Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

The Police at Keta is yet to comment on the matter.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

VR: Man found dead in kitchen at Keta-Vui V/R: Man found dead in kitchen at Keta-Vui

2 hours ago

Nkwanta: Two jailed 30 months for stealing mobile phones and cash Nkwanta: Two jailed 30 months for stealing mobile phones and cash 

2 hours ago

Residents of Wuxor, Have and Sremanu appeal to MCE to fix deplorable roads Residents of Wuxor, Have and Sremanu appeal to MCE to fix deplorable roads   

2 hours ago

Sammy Crabbe Alan may not win 2024 elections; but will be a ‘spoiler candidate’ – Sammy Crabb...

2 hours ago

Bawumias team attempted to bribe me to be his running mate – Ken Agyapong Bawumia’s team attempted to bribe me to be his running mate – Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Upper West: Residents of Duu ban political campaigns to protest neglect Upper West: Residents of Duu ban political campaigns to protest neglect

2 hours ago

If told not to go to Jubilee House to demonstrate cannot be equal to gov't disallowing people from demonstrating– Ahiagbah If told not to go to Jubilee House to demonstrate cannot be equal to gov't disal...

2 hours ago

Tarkwa: Apprentice welder jailed for mining under high tension cable Tarkwa: Apprentice welder jailed for mining under high tension cable

2 hours ago

Kumbaya residents bare teeth at Ken Ofori-Atta's Enterprise Group for snatching land to construct commercial cemetery, mortuary Kumbaya residents bare teeth at Ken Ofori-Atta's Enterprise Group for snatching ...

3 hours ago

AFP - AMIR MAKAR How French linguist Champollion unlocked the hieroglyphs of ancient Egypt

Just in....
body-container-line