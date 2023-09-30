Residents of Wuxor, Have and Sremanu appeal to MCE to fix deplorable roads   

ModernGhana logo
Community members from Wuxor, Have and Sremanu in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region are calling for urgent steps to help fix their deplorable road network.

The roads, despite being important gateway for transportation and trade, the Ghana News Agency learnt, have become a major hindrance to health and the economic growth of the Electoral Area.

The appeal was made when Mr Japhet Festus Gbede, an aspiring assembly member for the area, led a team of Assembly officials including Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South to the area.

The tour was aimed at assessing the bad nature of the roads within the area as well as inspecting some delayed projects in the area.

At Wuxor, Mr Nyahe, in an interaction with Torgbui Awuku Agbo II, chief of Wuxor, reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the needed road infrastructure network in the area.

He assured the people of Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area that his government would continue to work towards providing them with their needs for economic development.

He also assured them of the commissioning of the newly constructed Health Centre in the area.

