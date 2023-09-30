ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 polls: Alan’s decision to quit NPP is just to cause disruptions; he is aware he can’t win – Dr. Asah-Asante

Headlines Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has downplayed the chances of Alan Kyerematen winning the 2024 General Elections to become president.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programme on Saturday, September 30, the political science lecturer said Alan’s decision to quit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is just to cause disruptions in the party.

In his view, the former Minister for Trade and Industry is aware he has no chance of winning next year’s polls to become president.

“His [Alan Kyerematen’s] absence will create the difficulties for them [NPP]. Alan can be the kingmaker.

“He himself knows that he is not going there to win, he is going there to rock the boat of the NPP,” Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Asah-Asante is of the view that if Alan joins forces with the other smaller political parties, then they can have a say in the 2024 General Elections.

“If he and the smaller parties are able to galvanize about 1.5 million votes, it will push the elections into the second round,” Dr. Asah-Asante argued.

Alan Kyerematen on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the NPP at a conference in Accra.

He said in his bid to run for president as an Independent Candidate next year, he will lead a Movement for Change that targets the Ghanaian youth regardless of political affiliation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana Institute of Architects unhappy with countrys built environment Ghana Institute of Architects unhappy with country’s built environment 

2 hours ago

NPP, NDC communicators disagree over CSOs call for two EC appointees to resign NPP, NDC communicators disagree over CSO’s call for two EC appointees to resign

2 hours ago

Tarkwa: Miner, brother-in-law in trouble for stealing gold worth GH30,000 Tarkwa: Miner, brother-in-law in trouble for stealing gold worth GH￠30,000 

2 hours ago

Alan had no genuine reason to quit NPP; his concerns were addressed — Miracles Alan had no genuine reason to quit NPP; his concerns were addressed — Miracles

2 hours ago

I don't support Alan, he is too much of NPP — Kpebu I don't support Alan, he is too much of NPP — Kpebu

2 hours ago

2024 Polls: We're looking for anything other than NPP, NDC regime — Martin Kpebu 2024 Polls: We're looking for anything other than NPP, NDC regime — Martin Kpebu

2 hours ago

20 persons killed in accident at Peki 20 persons killed in accident at Peki

3 hours ago

GJA Awards: Check profiles of Review Committee members GJA Awards: Check profiles of Review Committee members

3 hours ago

Police, TUC deepen ties for effective collaboration in maintaining law and order Police, TUC deepen ties for effective collaboration in maintaining law and order

3 hours ago

CHRAJ unhappy with lag in signing anti-witchcraft bill into law CHRAJ unhappy with lag in signing anti-witchcraft bill into law

Just in....
body-container-line