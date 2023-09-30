2024 polls: Alan’s decision to quit NPP is just to cause disruptions; he is aware he can’t win – Dr. Asah-Asante

Political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has downplayed the chances of Alan Kyerematen winning the 2024 General Elections to become president.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programme on Saturday, September 30, the political science lecturer said Alan’s decision to quit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is just to cause disruptions in the party.

In his view, the former Minister for Trade and Industry is aware he has no chance of winning next year’s polls to become president.

“His [Alan Kyerematen’s] absence will create the difficulties for them [NPP]. Alan can be the kingmaker.

“He himself knows that he is not going there to win, he is going there to rock the boat of the NPP,” Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Asah-Asante is of the view that if Alan joins forces with the other smaller political parties, then they can have a say in the 2024 General Elections.

“If he and the smaller parties are able to galvanize about 1.5 million votes, it will push the elections into the second round,” Dr. Asah-Asante argued.

Alan Kyerematen on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the NPP at a conference in Accra.

He said in his bid to run for president as an Independent Candidate next year, he will lead a Movement for Change that targets the Ghanaian youth regardless of political affiliation.