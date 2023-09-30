Alan is part of Ghana’s problem; he will do the same things NPP has done if elected president – Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has indicated that he is not moved by the decision by Alan Kyerematen to quit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to run for president.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry on Monday, September 25, announced at a conference in Accra his resignation from the ruling political party.

In his announcement, he said he would contest for president in the 2024 General Elections as an Independent Candidate.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programme on Saturday, September 30, Lawyer Martin Kpebu said he cannot trust Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, the former Minister of Trade and Industry is part of Ghana’s problems and won’t do any better than the NPP when elected as president.

“I don’t support Alan, he is too much of NPP and he will come and do the same thing, he is part of the problem, Alan can’t appeal to me.

“We are looking for anything other than NPP and NDC regime. There is no way I will vote for anybody from the NPP and the NDC,” Lawyer. Martin Kpebu said.

After quitting the NPP, Alan Kyerematen is leading what he calls Movement for Change.

He is hoping to appeal to the Ghanaian youth to buy into his course and vote massively for him in the 2024 General Election to become president of the country.