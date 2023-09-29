ModernGhana logo
NSS deploys 122,275 personnel for 2023/2024 service year

NSS deploys 122,275 personnel for 2023/2024 service year
Some 122,275 prospective national service personnel have been posted to various institutions nationwide to undertake their one-year mandatory service to the nation for the 2023/2024 season.

The personnel include the year 2023 eligible Ghanaian graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in the country, defaulters who submitted their applications for postings, and private registrants.

Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, 16th October 2023 at all centres across the country.

This is to accommodate prospective service personnel who are yet to complete their academic programmes.

The 2023/2024 National Service year will begin on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

This was announced in a press statement signed by the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi, on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Management of the NSS in the statement indicated it does not support change of postings, and cautioned personnel to avoid getting in touch with faceless individuals or groups who claim to have the means to change postings.

Below is the full statement:

