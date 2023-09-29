LA land saga: “The land belongs to us” – Chiefs reassure youth

The natives of LA, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region are not happy with their chiefs over a land dispute between the Traditional Council and the military over 114-acre Kpletso Land ceded to La stool.

Demanding accountability and the true state of the land at a press conference on Thursday at the forecourt of La Traditional Council took a surprising turn when the chiefs rescinded their decision to make available their document as proof of land ownership.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a statement issued, acknowledged that although there were ongoing discussions by a committee set up by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the land issue, the GAF had not received any directives from the Ministry of Defence to release the land to the La Traditional Council.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, the La Shikiteli affirmed that there are ongoing dialogues between the military to seek an amicable resolution to the matter.

“As listening Chiefs, we have decided to give dialogue a chance. That doesn’t mean we considered anything that was contained in the press release that we wanted to address, and we have accepted it. After the dialogue, we will call you back and brief you on the outcome,” he stated.

He emphasized that the land in question belongs to LA stool and will remain so.