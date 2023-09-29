ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2023 Social News

Former MP Fuseini Adongo happy with EC Registration in Zebilla

Former MP Fuseini Adongo happy with EC Registration in Zebilla
29.09.2023 LISTEN

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, Hon Frank Fuseini Adongo has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing 'first timer' voter registration exercise in the constituency.

The former Deputy Minister for the Upper East Region was particularly impressed with the transparency and peaceful atmosphere of the registration exercise.

Hon. Fuseini Adongo made the observation when he visited the District Office of the Electoral Commission at Zebilla to monitor the ongoing registration exercise.

He congratulated the EC officials for their hard work and admonished all the party agents to cooperate fully with the officials to ensure the success of the exercise.

Mr. Fuseini Adongo however charged the EC officials and the party agents to resist any attempt by any unscrupulous persons to register minors and other unqualified persons.

The former MP who is also seeking a possible comeback in 2024, has taken it upon himself to encourage all qualified first time voters in the Constituency to go all out to register so that they can exercise their franchise in the next general elections.

He extolled the registrants for their endurance of traveling from far and near in the bid to exercise their franchise in the upcoming district assembly elections and the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Edmond Gyebi
Edmond Gyebi

News ContributorPage: EdmondGyebi

