Sanitation Minister announces massive clean-up activities across Ghana to mark World Cleanup Day

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Akosua Prempeh
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Akosua Prempeh

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Akosua Prempeh has confirmed that government will join the rest of the world to mark World Cleanup Day this weekend.

The 2023 World Cleanup Day under the local Theme “Cleaning for Safe, Healthy and Sustainable Ghana”, is scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

Ghana led by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources will mark the day as part of efforts to address the pressing issues of environmental sustainability and promote a cleaner, greener future.

Addressing a Minister’s press briefing on Friday, September 29, Freda Akosua Prempeh said “There will be massive clean-up activities across the length and breadth of Ghana, traditional and social media sensitisation campaigns, intensive premises inspection by staff of the District Assemblies, among others.

She said every Ghanaian must get involved to keep the country clean and safe for all.

“Let us all remember that we have only one Ghana and we must all contribute to keeping this beautiful nation clean for our very survival. Environmental Sanitation is a shared responsibility, so Play your Part,” the Minister who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency added.

Freda Akosua Prempeh said the key objective of government is to contribute to the improvement in the living standards of Ghanaians through increased access to and use of safe water, sanitation, and hygiene practices.

She assured that the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources remains resolute in collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the vision of leaving no one behind in the provision of safe water and enhanced sanitation services.

