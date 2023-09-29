Even the assemblyman from my hometown will beat Alan in an election – Chairman Wontumi

29.09.2023 LISTEN

Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has vowed to deal with Alan Kyerematen for deciding to quit the party.

According to him, the former Minister of Trade and Industry is finished as a politician, and his plan to contest for president at the 2024 General Election as an Independent Candidate will be disastrous.

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi FM, Chairman Wontumi argued that even the assemblyman from his hometown will beat Alan Kyerematen if they contest in an election.

“If Alan wants to challenge me I will bring the assemblyman from my hometown to contest him. Even the assemblyman from my assemblyman will beat him in an election. Who told you winning an election is just about contesting? That is not true. He will lose,” Chairman Wontumi said.

This he said is an indication that Alan’s quest to become President by contesting as an Independent Candidate is dead on arrival.

Alan Kyerematen on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the NPP weeks after he had withdrawn from the flagbearer race of the ruling NPP.

Among his reasons, he cited intimidation of his followers and insisted that the NPP has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, and government appointees behind the curtain power brokers.

To fuel his bid for President, Alan Kyerematen announced that he would lead a Movement of Change that would target the Ghanaian youth regardless of political affiliation.