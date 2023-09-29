ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2023 Headlines

Even the assemblyman from my hometown will beat Alan in an election – Chairman Wontumi

Even the assemblyman from my hometown will beat Alan in an election – Chairman Wontumi
29.09.2023 LISTEN

Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has vowed to deal with Alan Kyerematen for deciding to quit the party.

According to him, the former Minister of Trade and Industry is finished as a politician, and his plan to contest for president at the 2024 General Election as an Independent Candidate will be disastrous.

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi FM, Chairman Wontumi argued that even the assemblyman from his hometown will beat Alan Kyerematen if they contest in an election.

“If Alan wants to challenge me I will bring the assemblyman from my hometown to contest him. Even the assemblyman from my assemblyman will beat him in an election. Who told you winning an election is just about contesting? That is not true. He will lose,” Chairman Wontumi said.

This he said is an indication that Alan’s quest to become President by contesting as an Independent Candidate is dead on arrival.

Alan Kyerematen on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the NPP weeks after he had withdrawn from the flagbearer race of the ruling NPP.

Among his reasons, he cited intimidation of his followers and insisted that the NPP has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, and government appointees behind the curtain power brokers.

To fuel his bid for President, Alan Kyerematen announced that he would lead a Movement of Change that would target the Ghanaian youth regardless of political affiliation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Justin Frimpong KoduaGeneral Secretary for NPP Alan’s resignation broke my heart, he helped me become NPP general secretary — J...

2 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah ‘Aside the devil politicians lie the more; I’ll deliver Alan from this and make ...

2 hours ago

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Akosua Prempeh Sanitation Minister announces massive clean-up activities across Ghana to mark W...

2 hours ago

Even the assemblyman from my hometown will beat Alan in an election – Chairman Wontumi Even the assemblyman from my hometown will beat Alan in an election – Chairman W...

3 hours ago

When Was Our World Ever a Happy Place? When Was Our World Ever a Happy Place?

4 hours ago

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah Our leaders in Ghana are not good, elections have become popular contests – Dr. ...

5 hours ago

Gabon's ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who ruled the oil-rich country for 14 years, and his wife Sylvia Bongo at a parade to mark independence day in 2019. By Steeve Jordan AFPFile Gabon charges ousted president's wife with 'money laundering'

5 hours ago

High cost of dialysis treatment killing many kidney patients – Nephrologist High cost of dialysis treatment killing many kidney patients – Nephrologist

5 hours ago

Mahama to embark on 3-day visit to Canada Mahama to embark on 3-day visit to Canada

6 hours ago

2024 elections: Your own party don't even know you; youll not even get 1 —Ben Ephson to Alan 2024 elections: ‘Your own party don't even know you; you’ll not even get 1%’ — B...

Just in....
body-container-line