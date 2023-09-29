ModernGhana logo
Our leaders in Ghana are not good, elections have become popular contests – Dr. Amoako Baah bemoans

Headlines Dr. Richard Amoako Baah
Political analyst, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has lamented the current challenges facing Ghana.

In his view, the country is struggling because of the lack of visionary leaders to solve problems.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview Dr. Amoako Baah stressed that it’s about time Ghanaians stopped following the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He argued that elections have become popularity contests in Ghana, highlighting the magnitude of the leadership problem facing the country.

“We don’t need NPP and NDC anymore. They have ruined the country. You adopt a method that doesn’t work, and when another chance comes around, you insist on the same method? That makes you a mad person. We say the definition of madness is a person who does the same thing and expects different results.

“It means there’s something fundamentally wrong. It’s not the money. Something else. Leadership is no good. We have no imagination. We are not visionaries. Our elections have become popular contests,” Dr. Richard Amoako Baah said.

According to the political scientist who is also a member of the ruling party, Ghana would still rely on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support if the NPP is retained in power in the 2024 general elections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

