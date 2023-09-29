Wiamoase Methodist JHS wins 2023 Wiamoase Read Camp Project reading competition

The Wiamoase Read Camp Project, an initiative led by Professor Gladys Nyarko Ansah, is a yearly reading clinic or camp aimed at equipping children in Wiamoase with essential reading skills.

The theme for the project is "Teach a Child to Read Today, Build Knowledgeable Citizens for the Future."

This initiative is of great importance due to the lack of attention given to reading skills, resulting in children struggling to write, form and pronounce words accurately, and express themselves effectively.

To assess the impact of the project, a reading quiz competition was held at the conclusion of each year's camp. This competition serves as a means to evaluate the progress and achievements of the participating students. Trophies and other awards are presented to students who have shown outstanding performance and dedication throughout the camp.

In the recently concluded second edition of the Wiamoase Read Camp Project, Wiamoase Methodist Junior High School (JHS) emerged as the champion. They displayed exceptional reading skills and received a trophy along with other valuable awards as a token of recognition and encouragement. Wiamoase Presby JHS secured the second position, while Wiamoase Saviour D/A JHS placed third in the competition. Wiamoase SDA JHS and Wiamoase Dinn Islam JHS came fourth and fifth respectively.

Overall, the reading quiz competition serves as a motivating factor for the students involved, encouraging them to develop and improve their reading abilities. The success of Wiamoase Methodist JHS, as well as the other participating schools, highlights the positive impact of the Wiamoase Read Camp Project in fostering literacy and nurturing knowledgeable citizens for the future.