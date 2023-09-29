ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wiamoase Methodist JHS wins 2023 Wiamoase Read Camp Project reading competition

By Akudago Anthony II Contributor
Education Wiamoase Methodist JHS wins 2023 Wiamoase Read Camp Project reading competition
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Wiamoase Read Camp Project, an initiative led by Professor Gladys Nyarko Ansah, is a yearly reading clinic or camp aimed at equipping children in Wiamoase with essential reading skills.

The theme for the project is "Teach a Child to Read Today, Build Knowledgeable Citizens for the Future."

This initiative is of great importance due to the lack of attention given to reading skills, resulting in children struggling to write, form and pronounce words accurately, and express themselves effectively.

To assess the impact of the project, a reading quiz competition was held at the conclusion of each year's camp. This competition serves as a means to evaluate the progress and achievements of the participating students. Trophies and other awards are presented to students who have shown outstanding performance and dedication throughout the camp.

In the recently concluded second edition of the Wiamoase Read Camp Project, Wiamoase Methodist Junior High School (JHS) emerged as the champion. They displayed exceptional reading skills and received a trophy along with other valuable awards as a token of recognition and encouragement. Wiamoase Presby JHS secured the second position, while Wiamoase Saviour D/A JHS placed third in the competition. Wiamoase SDA JHS and Wiamoase Dinn Islam JHS came fourth and fifth respectively.

Overall, the reading quiz competition serves as a motivating factor for the students involved, encouraging them to develop and improve their reading abilities. The success of Wiamoase Methodist JHS, as well as the other participating schools, highlights the positive impact of the Wiamoase Read Camp Project in fostering literacy and nurturing knowledgeable citizens for the future.

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Ill vote for Bawumia; thatll be most appropriate —Former Alan team member ‘I’ll vote for Bawumia; that’ll be most appropriate’ — Former Alan team member

1 hour ago

North-East: 60-year-old woman murdered by two brothers over witchcraft accusation North-East: 60-year-old woman murdered by two brothers over witchcraft accusatio...

1 hour ago

Retain Judiciarys 70 IGF to make it financially independent — JUSAG President Retain Judiciary’s 70% IGF to make it financially independent — JUSAG President

1 hour ago

Democracy in West Africa in danger – Akufo-Addo tells ECOWAS Parliament Democracy in West Africa in danger – Akufo-Addo tells ECOWAS Parliament

1 hour ago

Speak against extension of term limits by some African leaders – Akufo-Addo to ECOWAS parliament Speak against extension of term limits by some African leaders – Akufo-Addo to E...

1 hour ago

We're in hard times but guard against violent extremists acts — NCCE urges youth We're in hard times but guard against violent extremists’ acts — NCCE urges yout...

1 hour ago

OccupyGhana chases presidency for status on draft Conduct of Public Officers Bill OccupyGhana chases presidency for status on draft Conduct of Public Officers Bil...

1 hour ago

Ghanaians in London protest at Ghanas High Commission over bad governance Ghanaians in London protest at Ghana’s High Commission over bad governance

1 hour ago

Justin Frimpong KoduaGeneral Secretary for NPP Alan’s resignation broke my heart, he helped me become NPP general secretary — J...

3 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah ‘Aside the devil politicians lie the more; I’ll deliver Alan from this and make ...

Just in....
body-container-line