Organisations, individuals commend First Sky Group for paying Dialysis bills

Following the proposed plans of the Korlebu Teaching Hospital to increase the bills of dialysis treatment, some organisations and individual have commended Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, Chief Executive Officer of First Sky Group for their tremendous support.

“We are happy with the support of the First Sky Group and will continue to be grateful for their support over the years.

“Recently, the Ghana Kidney Association applauded the tremendous contribution of the Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, for single-handedly solving about a quarter of the nation's dialysis cases”.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Group Chairman had spent over Thirty Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢30,000,000.00) on the Free Dialysis Project, in addition to paying for the cost of some kidney transplant operations, the latest being two kidney patients who successfully underwent operations on July 4 and July 5, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The statement said in recognition of this and many more that the Ghana Kidney Association honoured Mr. Kutortse, last year, they described his humanitarian gesture as legendary, and urged others to emulate his shining example.

“We are calling on authorities, and indeed, Corporate Ghana to emulate the shining example of the First Sky Group, headed by Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, which has been of tremendous support by taking care of bills for the past eight [8] years”.

It said they were highlighting on it in view of the planned increase in the cost of renal dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42.

“The issues of renal dialysis have become a burning one, taking cognisance of the fact that patients have to cough up huge amounts of money to access the facility , as some patients have to go for dialysis treatment sometimes three times in a week”.

It said although the planned increment was yet to receive approval from Parliament, lots of Ghanaians including patients had been speaking against such a move, which they considered to be highly detrimental.

The statement said some authorities of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital [KBTH] had made appeals to Corporate Ghana and philanthropic individuals and organisations to support them by emulating the humane gesture of the First Sky Group.

Quoting, Mr Mustapha Salifu, Public Relations Officer of KBTH, the statement said although Management of KBTH had blamed the planned increment on hikes in taxes on consumables, the consequences on the patients would be dire, hence the need to support the facilities to take care of needy patients.

“Previously some of the variables were actually being taken care of by the state. But now we have had to pay for everything ourselves and all those things are factored into it.

“We used to clear these items, we used to get to tax exemptions when we were clearing these items. But now you have to pay for the import duty and other taxes that are related to it”.

The statement said given the high cost of operation by the Unit, should the dialysis unit decide to provide services without increasing the price, the Unit would eventually be forced to close down and behind the increment was not profit making but to sustain the operations of the unity to provide quality services to its patients.

“Through your support many individuals, families and communities have been positively impacted and the Ghana Kidney Association is grateful for your immense contribution to the care of persons with kidney disease in Ghana”, a citation from the Kidney Association accompanying the award said.

The statement said Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, reiterated his company's promise and determination to fully fund the establishment of a world class kidney transplant centre in the country as a long-term solution to addressing the challenges associated with the treatment of kidney dysfunction in the country.

It said he announced that a joint working committee whose membership comprised staff of KBTH and First Sky Group had been tasked to ensure the realisation of the project was put in place.

“The committee is in the process of submitting a budget for approval for the establishment of the centre and a training programme for the team of local professionals who would man the facility. This is expected to be completed by the end of the year”.

According to the statement the establishment and operationalisation of a modern Kidney Transplant Centre in Ghana, the first of its kind in West Africa, would serve patients within the country and the sub-region who otherwise would have been flown to India, South Africa or elsewhere for medical attention would open access to affordable quality kidney dysfunction care while saving the economy millions of hard foreign currencies.

“In 2016, the First Sky Group decided to support the Renal Dialysis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra by paying off all the medical bills of all patients at the facility and instituted free dialysis for patients who frequent the Unit and could not afford to pay for treatment.

“Many beneficiaries would have either lost their lives or would have been incapacitated by challenges with their kidney dysfunction. Since the inception of the programme to date, the First Sky Group has spent over Thirty Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢30,000,000.00) on the Free Dialysis Project' Mr. Kutortse noted.

The statement added that the Chief Executive of KBTH, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah had indicated their readiness for best practices and standards as the hospital had put in place an ethics committee made up of surgeons, lawyers and other professionals, who certified that all necessary compliance protocols were strictly respected as a quality assurance mechanism to protect the hospital from any legal and ethical challenges in kidney transplantation procedures.

“Lead transplant experts, Prof. Matthew Kyei, Prof. James. E. Mensah and Prof. Vincent Boima took turns at the media briefing to share insights and updates on developments in kidney transplantation procedures and progress notes on the patients who were said to be extremely well after the surgeries.

“Earlier in 2022 at the 19th Annual Thanksgiving service of the First Sky Group, Mr. Kutortse had appealed to Government to consider making at least two sessions of dialysis treatment cost, a part of the medical services covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“Recently, President Akufo-Addo urged indigenous companies to emulate the shining example of the First Sky Group in its service delivery.

It said in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, at the 20th anniversary thanksgiving service of the Group in Accra, on Sunday, January 8, 2023, the President commended the company on its contribution in the area of health care, particularly, the goal to set up a world class kidney transplant facility in the country, which would be the first of its kind in the West African sub-region.

“This, surely, when realised, should improve the quality of life of these patients, the majority of whom are a young, economically productive group of the Ghanaian society and who can potentially be integrated back into society with adequate treatment,” he added.

Established in 2003 as a wholly owned Ghanaian entity, the First Sky Group comprises of First Sky Construction Limited, First Sky Commodities Limited, First Sky Bitumen Processing Limited, Volta Serene Hotel, Serene Insurance Company Limited, Frerol Rural Bank, and First Sky Energy Limited.

It has a total work force of over 3,800 stationed at various sites, offices and locations across the length and breadth of the country.

GNA