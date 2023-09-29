Vaccinate dogs yearly against rabies - Veterinary Director

Dr Patrick Akandi Agbodzi, the Oti Regional Director of Veterinary Services, has urged dog owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies annually as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

This call was made during sensitisation programme held in New Ayoma in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region as part of activities lined up for this year’s World Rabies Day under awareness campaign “Rabies for all, One Health for All.”

Mr Agbodzi said over 4,600 pets in the region was vaccinated against rabies.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that rabies, which is a zoonotic disease could be transmitted to humans through infected dog bites and the symptoms of the deadly disease, include fever, headache, agitation, confusion, hallucinations, paralysis and even death.

He urged individuals to take preventive measures to vaccinate their dogs annually at veterinary clinics and report any case of dog bite in the communities to appropriate veterinary officials.

Madam Aiko Adade, National Rabies Ambassador, in an interview with GNA, explained the importance of celebrating the event in the region.

She underscored the need to raise awareness about rabies and its prevention, especially among people who keep pets at home.

Madam Adade said the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended that at least 70 per cent of the dog population should be vaccinated to eliminate rabies.

Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, appealed to pet owners to take advantage of the free vaccination programme in the region as part of the World Rabies Day Community celebration.

GNA