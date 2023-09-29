Jacob Osei Yeboah

Jacob Osei Yeboah, popularly known as 'JOY 2012,' a former Independent Presidential Candidate has said politicians are full of lies and deceit.

In an interview on NEAT FM's “Ghana Montie” morning show, Osei Yeboah noted that aside the devil, politicians are next.

"After the devil, those who lie more are political parties," Jacob Osei Yeboah remarked.

Jacob Osei Yeboah reacted to the recent resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he will help Alan Kyerematen to become non-partisan.

He stated, "I will deliver Alan from the party evils and make him non-partisan."